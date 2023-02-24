Previous
Landscape colour 5 by carole_sandford
Photo 904

Landscape colour 5

Colour version of todays black & white
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
February 24th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene and capture fv!
February 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely scenic view!
February 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Lovely landscape
February 24th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh even better in colour!
February 24th, 2023  
