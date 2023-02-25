Previous
Landscape colour 6 by carole_sandford
Photo 905

Landscape colour 6

A colour version of todays mono offering.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Lisa Brown
Great texture and color. Very lovely
February 25th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Lovely
February 25th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
I’m glad we looked back and saw that the Sun was shining on the church as we were walking out
February 25th, 2023  
