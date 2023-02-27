Sign up
Photo 907
Old Man at the Seaside
One of Phil from our trip to the coast yesterday.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
26th February 2023 1:26pm
Tags
phil
,
coast
,
seaside
Lou Ann
ace
Great photo of the old man and the sea. Lol.
February 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
