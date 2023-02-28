Previous
Flash of Red by carole_sandford
Photo 908

Flash of Red

This years Flash of Red calendar, an exercise that I enjoyed more than I thought I would.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous calendar
February 28th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Looks good, I loved you week of sketches and nuts and bolts
February 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great calendar especially week two.
February 28th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
February 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous calendar well done
February 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
Well done they look fabulous together. Each week you came up with great photos but the 'found' week was my favourite, very clever.
February 28th, 2023  
