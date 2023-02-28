Sign up
Photo 908
Flash of Red
This years Flash of Red calendar, an exercise that I enjoyed more than I thought I would.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
6
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3335
photos
171
followers
143
following
248% complete
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
black&white
,
flash-of-red
,
for2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous calendar
February 28th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Looks good, I loved you week of sketches and nuts and bolts
February 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great calendar especially week two.
February 28th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
February 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous calendar well done
February 28th, 2023
Babs
ace
Well done they look fabulous together. Each week you came up with great photos but the 'found' week was my favourite, very clever.
February 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
