Reflecting Clouds by carole_sandford
Reflecting Clouds

An image from our trip to the coast on Sunday. Beautiful blue skies, but wasn’t warm, hence few people around
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Carole Sandford

Vesna
Stunning.
March 1st, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
What a glorious view....love the crisp colors & detail!
March 1st, 2023  
Mallory ace
This is just beautiful.
March 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous clouds and reflections
March 1st, 2023  
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot. I especially like the reflections of the clouds in the water.
March 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
Such an amazing capture and scene.
March 1st, 2023  
