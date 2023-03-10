Sign up
Photo 910
Snow in the Garden
After thinking last night that the predicted snow fall had bypassed us, we had this this morning. Believe it or not, this has now all gone & we have cold with bright blue skies - only in the UK - several seasons in one day!
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th March 2023 9:44am
Tags
snow
garden
winter/spring
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture. It sure looks cold.
March 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Love how the little head bow with the snow.
March 10th, 2023
