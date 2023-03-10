Previous
Next
Snow in the Garden by carole_sandford
Photo 910

Snow in the Garden

After thinking last night that the predicted snow fall had bypassed us, we had this this morning. Believe it or not, this has now all gone & we have cold with bright blue skies - only in the UK - several seasons in one day!
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
249% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture. It sure looks cold.
March 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Love how the little head bow with the snow.
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise