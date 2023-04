Jimmy

Mercury the winged messenger - the insignia & cap badge of the Royal Signals. Always affectionately known within the corps as Jimmy. There are several theories as to why he was called Jimmy, one of the most popular being that it was after a Corps Boxer ( don’t think anyone really knew why), but Jimmy it is. There is also inscribed the Corps moto Certa Cito - swift & sure.

Phil was in this corps hence it is fitting that he is stood with Jimmy/ Mercury.