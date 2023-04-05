Sign up
Photo 924
Armed Forces Memorial
Another of the centre piece, taken from the outside. The obelisk atthe front of the area can be seen above the trees that circle the mound that it sits on.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
3
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
4th April 2023 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
memorial
,
arboretum
,
forces
,
armed
Phil Sandford
ace
An amazing centre piece of the NMA.
April 5th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Very impressive & very moving.
April 5th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture
April 5th, 2023
