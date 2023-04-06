Sign up
Photo 925
New Growth
I love to see the new green leaves emerging & we saw quite a few on Tuesday.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
new
,
leaves
,
spring
