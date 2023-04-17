Previous
Lucy-Anne by carole_sandford
Photo 930

Lucy-Anne

One from our photoshoot last week. It was in colour but I have added a silvertone filter, which I rather like.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful portrait shot.
April 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
It's fabulous, she sure is very photogenic!
April 17th, 2023  
