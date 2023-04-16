Previous
Me, Him, Her & Them by carole_sandford
Photo 929

Me, Him, Her & Them

As I mentioned earlier in the week, we had a bit of a photo shoot to commemorate our anniversary.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Steve Chappell ace
Beautiful family portrait
April 16th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely family photo.....definitely one for the album !
April 16th, 2023  
Laura ace
Great family portrait. Congratulations.
April 16th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Such a lovely idea
April 16th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Really nice idea!
April 16th, 2023  
