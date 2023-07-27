Previous
The Way Home by carole_sandford
Photo 1001

The Way Home

From Sunday as we were heading home. Taken from the passenger seat. This is crossing Pelham Bridge & heading up the hill & to the right of the cathedral & another 9 miles further on.
27th July 2023

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Great city view with atmospheric clouds.
July 27th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Wonderful light. Fav.
July 27th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Atmospheric photo!
July 27th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 27th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very dramatic
July 27th, 2023  
