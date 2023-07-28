Previous
Another butterfly by carole_sandford
Photo 1002

Another butterfly

...or maybe the same one! I liked the spider web & bokeh in this one.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I too like the web and bokeh-I love the butterfly
July 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and love the little details!
July 28th, 2023  
