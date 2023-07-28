Sign up
Photo 1002
Another butterfly
...or maybe the same one! I liked the spider web & bokeh in this one.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
24th July 2023 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
web
,
bokeh
,
butterfly
,
buddleia
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I too like the web and bokeh-I love the butterfly
July 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and love the little details!
July 28th, 2023
