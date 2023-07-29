Sign up
Previous
Photo 1003
Me, Myself & I
I don’t take selfies very often, but I did a fb thing yesterday, where you upload your second oldest profile pic with the last selfie you took. So for that I needed to take a new selfie . I quite liked it as a Mono image.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
me
selfie
fb
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely selfie Carol ! fav
July 29th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great selfie...You look lovely.
July 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful Carole!
July 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful
July 29th, 2023
