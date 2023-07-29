Previous
Me, Myself & I by carole_sandford
Photo 1003

Me, Myself & I

I don’t take selfies very often, but I did a fb thing yesterday, where you upload your second oldest profile pic with the last selfie you took. So for that I needed to take a new selfie . I quite liked it as a Mono image.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely selfie Carol ! fav
July 29th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great selfie...You look lovely.
July 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful Carole!
July 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
wonderful
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise