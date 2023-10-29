Someone’s Bedroom

Not all the sights around the cathedral are pretty. Someone has obviously been sleeping, eating & drinking, possibly drug taking in this area. It was really quite a mess in here & no sign of the dweller. There were various coats & pairs of shoes, possibly implying the person intended to return, or they ran off leaving stuff behind. This was a quick shot, as I felt a little uncomfortable, almost as if I was trespassing, before I turned to look in the opposite direction to take my main shot for today. Homelessness is on the rise in this country, I cannot imagine what it must be like to live like this.