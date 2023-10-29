Previous
Someone’s Bedroom by carole_sandford
Photo 1067

Someone’s Bedroom

Not all the sights around the cathedral are pretty. Someone has obviously been sleeping, eating & drinking, possibly drug taking in this area. It was really quite a mess in here & no sign of the dweller. There were various coats & pairs of shoes, possibly implying the person intended to return, or they ran off leaving stuff behind. This was a quick shot, as I felt a little uncomfortable, almost as if I was trespassing, before I turned to look in the opposite direction to take my main shot for today. Homelessness is on the rise in this country, I cannot imagine what it must be like to live like this.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Sad to see. Interesting to see the face masks.
October 29th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
It's very, very sad and shameful that it happens here in Britain.
October 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a sad scene, we have them all over here and it is getting worse every day!
October 29th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I'm always amazed at the trust in leaving their bedding and footwear lying around.sad scene well captured
October 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
🥲
October 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sad , for both the person rendered to this mode of life - whether through his own fault or otherwise , and sad and very disturbing to view and see! I can understand how uncomfortable you must have felt on many levels ! Brave to have photographed the scene !
October 29th, 2023  
