Trafalgar Day by carole_sandford
Photo 1068

Trafalgar Day

Well Trafalgar Day is actually Oct 21, but it was commemorated by these Sea Cadets in the grounds of Lincoln Castle yesterday. Lots of” tick ticking” going on with their marching, but they are only kids! It was interesting to watch.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot, so many different facial expressions.
October 30th, 2023  
