Lucy by carole_sandford
Photo 1069

Lucy

Also taken last week. Lucy didn’t want to dress up for Halloween, I think she thinks she’s too old now, but would still enjoy the sweets!
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Carole Sandford

carole_sandford
JackieR ace
A beautiful young lady
October 31st, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
She really is a beautiful young lady.
October 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking so grown up.
October 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely portrait of your beautiful granddaughter! fav
October 31st, 2023  
Lin ace
Fabulous portrait.
October 31st, 2023  
