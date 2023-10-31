Sign up
Photo 1069
Lucy
Also taken last week. Lucy didn’t want to dress up for Halloween, I think she thinks she’s too old now, but would still enjoy the sweets!
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
lucy
JackieR
ace
A beautiful young lady
October 31st, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
She really is a beautiful young lady.
October 31st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking so grown up.
October 31st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely portrait of your beautiful granddaughter! fav
October 31st, 2023
Lin
ace
Fabulous portrait.
October 31st, 2023
