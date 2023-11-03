Sign up
Previous
Photo 1070
Autumn Moat Bridge
You might have to enlarge to see the bridge, as this is a pulled back shot to get the colours. This is at Buslingthorpe this afternoon on our way home from the Arrows.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Carole Sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
autumn
,
buslingthorpe
JackieR
ace
Very beautiful
November 3rd, 2023
