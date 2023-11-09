Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1074
All Fall Down
These leaves were amongst the many on the ground under our maple trees, before Phil raked up “millions” of them. I love the colours in this shot.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3768
photos
165
followers
139
following
294% complete
View this month »
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
Latest from all albums
2634
1072
1073
2635
2636
57
2637
1074
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful, so many rainbow colors.
November 9th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely colours
November 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the aray of Autumn colours .
November 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
They are such lovely shades of Autumn.
November 9th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Beautiful autumn shades
November 9th, 2023
Catherine P
Lovely colours and textures
November 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close