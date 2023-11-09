Previous
All Fall Down by carole_sandford
Photo 1074

All Fall Down

These leaves were amongst the many on the ground under our maple trees, before Phil raked up “millions” of them. I love the colours in this shot.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

Shutterbug
Beautiful, so many rainbow colors.
November 9th, 2023  
Phil Sandford
Lovely colours
November 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Love the aray of Autumn colours .
November 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
They are such lovely shades of Autumn.
November 9th, 2023  
Beverley
Beautiful autumn shades
November 9th, 2023  
Catherine P
Lovely colours and textures
November 9th, 2023  
