Photo 1075
Armistice Day
The day that the guns fell silent at the end of WW1. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
An old picture of my Maternal Grandfather, taken in Flanders I believe.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
6
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Taken
11th November 2023 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such an blessed memory
November 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful remembrance on this day!
November 11th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
How amazing to have this photo
November 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a precious photograph.
November 11th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful memory photo.
November 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
How lovely to have your grandfather's photo. A wonderful tribute.
November 11th, 2023
