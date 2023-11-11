Previous
Armistice Day by carole_sandford
Photo 1075

Armistice Day

The day that the guns fell silent at the end of WW1. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
An old picture of my Maternal Grandfather, taken in Flanders I believe.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

Christine Sztukowski ace
Such an blessed memory
November 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful remembrance on this day!
November 11th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
How amazing to have this photo
November 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a precious photograph.
November 11th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful memory photo.
November 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
How lovely to have your grandfather's photo. A wonderful tribute.
November 11th, 2023  
