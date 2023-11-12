Sign up
Photo 1076
One of Many
One of the many alters in Lincoln Cathedral today. The flower arrangements were poppies.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
,
alter
