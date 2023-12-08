Sign up
Previous
Photo 1097
…and just like that….
…he became 7 years old! Connor had a Birthday tea at our house & his cake ( though you can’t really tell from this angle ) was designed as an X Box.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
6
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3823
photos
167
followers
138
following
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Tags
connor
,
7
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the twinkle in his eyes - Happy Birthday Connor
December 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
He has a very cheeky look.
December 8th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Sweet.
December 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
Isn't he looking grown up. Nice cake too. Did you make it?
December 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@onewing
no Babs his mum bought it. I’m not a baker 😉
December 8th, 2023
Barb
ace
Cute!
December 8th, 2023
