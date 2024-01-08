Sign up
Photo 1120
Similar to Yesterday
Another from the River Witham, with reflections, but taken a little while later , so the colours are a little different & a little more dramatic.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
reflection
river
witham
Beautiful capture of the sunset. Love the colors and the reflections.
January 8th, 2024
Very nice
January 8th, 2024
Very dramatic!
January 8th, 2024
