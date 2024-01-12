Previous
Afternoon Coffee by carole_sandford
Photo 1122

Afternoon Coffee

Phil had a hearing / aid check up this afternoon which I accompanied him into town for. We were a bit early so had coffee at a cafe that we hadn’t been to before. This was the view from where I was sitting. Given a vintage look in Snapseed.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks an ideal venue for the vintage touch.
January 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I like the vintage twist….
January 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the editing, it looks quite classy.
January 12th, 2024  
