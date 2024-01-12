Sign up
Previous
Photo 1122
Afternoon Coffee
Phil had a hearing / aid check up this afternoon which I accompanied him into town for. We were a bit early so had coffee at a cafe that we hadn’t been to before. This was the view from where I was sitting. Given a vintage look in Snapseed.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3886
photos
175
followers
143
following
307% complete
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
2697
1120
1121
2698
2699
2700
2701
1122
Tags
vintage
,
cafe
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks an ideal venue for the vintage touch.
January 12th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I like the vintage twist….
January 12th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love the editing, it looks quite classy.
January 12th, 2024
