Previous
Military Memorabilia by carole_sandford
Photo 1123

Military Memorabilia

Hopefully this captures the “hotchpotch” of military memorabilia in the cafe we visited today. There is stuff everywhere, so plenty to look at! A little heavy on the RAF side, but only to be expected in this town, as the Petwood Hotel was used as the Officers Mess during WW2. It was slightly balanced though by sharing our table with another couple, and the husband of that couple was an army veteran, had been in the same Corps as Phil & had served in a lot of the same places at a similar time - sometimes the world can be very small!
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Fascinating tearoom. Incredibly small world. Especially as when I said my Trade, expecting him not to have heard of it (we did tend to hide our light under a bushel), he said he had been on the periphery.
January 13th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That's an amazing collection of memorabilia. Sounds like you've had a really enjoyable day..
January 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a colourful collection..
January 13th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
nice
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise