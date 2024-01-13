Military Memorabilia

Hopefully this captures the “hotchpotch” of military memorabilia in the cafe we visited today. There is stuff everywhere, so plenty to look at! A little heavy on the RAF side, but only to be expected in this town, as the Petwood Hotel was used as the Officers Mess during WW2. It was slightly balanced though by sharing our table with another couple, and the husband of that couple was an army veteran, had been in the same Corps as Phil & had served in a lot of the same places at a similar time - sometimes the world can be very small!