Finally! by carole_sandford
Photo 1131

Finally!

Finally finished this cross stitch which has featured in my project before & has taken FOREVER to complete! We had to go into town because Phil had a hearing aid appointment, so dropped it off to be framed.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

Steve Chappell ace
Great job on it!
January 26th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
This will be gorgeous when framed and hung
January 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
This is brilliant, congratulations! Your work has paid off 🤝
January 26th, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful work… very intricate and such nice colors.
January 26th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
January 26th, 2024  
Milanie ace
This is really nice - Can see why it took you Forever! Well done.
January 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
It looks so good well done.
January 26th, 2024  
