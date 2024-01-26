Sign up
Previous
Photo 1131
Finally!
Finally finished this cross stitch which has featured in my project before & has taken FOREVER to complete! We had to go into town because Phil had a hearing aid appointment, so dropped it off to be framed.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
7
4
Tags
cross
,
stitch
,
finished
Steve Chappell
ace
Great job on it!
January 26th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
This will be gorgeous when framed and hung
January 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
This is brilliant, congratulations! Your work has paid off 🤝
January 26th, 2024
KV
ace
Beautiful work… very intricate and such nice colors.
January 26th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
January 26th, 2024
Milanie
ace
This is really nice - Can see why it took you Forever! Well done.
January 26th, 2024
Babs
ace
It looks so good well done.
January 26th, 2024
