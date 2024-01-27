Previous
The Same but Different by carole_sandford
Photo 1132

The Same but Different

The same building as yesterday, but it was taken earlier in day light & I played with it.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Really like it! Sharp
January 27th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Love the way you did this
January 27th, 2024  
