Looking Up by carole_sandford
Looking Up

From the bottom of the steps to the roof, Gunby Hall. Phil & I had a drive out to this NT property, which we have visited many times. Did learn something from one of the house volunteers, that was new to us! Apparently when one of the sons lost a lot of the family’s fortune at the gambling tables , they sold off what was described as their front garden - some 6 miles of garden, ( though the buyer didn’t want all of that!)( I was thinking of a square of grass!) because the 9th Earl of Scarborough wanted to to create a Victorian seaside town - that creation was Skegness!! - Brits will have heard of it. Known locally, somewhat sarcastically as, “Skeg Vegas” locally, due to all the penny arcades!
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Beryl Lloyd
Super pov to capture all the symmetrical frontage of this building !
March 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely
The entrance of what looks to be a grand building.
March 3rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles
That is a very neat fri rage. All those windows in such uniform style. Was Scarborough named after the Duke…..Skegness some front garden!
March 3rd, 2024  
