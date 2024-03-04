Previous
First Wave Take Off by carole_sandford
Photo 1155

First Wave Take Off

The Arrows always line up together. This shows the first three taking off, then there was a single one & then a pair.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Babs ace
Ready, steady, go.
March 4th, 2024  
