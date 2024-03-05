Sign up
Photo 1155
A Graceful Turn
Or at least that's what it looks like when the action is frozen, as in this shot. In reality it is pretty quick & rather noisy!
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Lou Ann
ace
Fabulous capture!
March 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
Very elegant.
March 5th, 2024
