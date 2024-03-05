Previous
A Graceful Turn by carole_sandford
Photo 1155

A Graceful Turn

Or at least that's what it looks like when the action is frozen, as in this shot. In reality it is pretty quick & rather noisy!
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Carole Sandford

Lou Ann ace
Fabulous capture!
March 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
Very elegant.
March 5th, 2024  
