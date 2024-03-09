Previous
Big Bumble by carole_sandford
Photo 1156

Big Bumble

Bent down near the flowers I could suddenly hear a loud buzzing! This rather large bee was disappearing into the trumpets of the daffodils.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to see the busy bees.
March 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise