Previous
Photo 1156
Big Bumble
Bent down near the flowers I could suddenly hear a loud buzzing! This rather large bee was disappearing into the trumpets of the daffodils.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3979
photos
175
followers
143
following
316% complete
View this month »
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
Latest from all albums
1154
2754
1155
2755
2756
2757
2758
1156
6
1
Extras
Public
daffodils
,
bee
,
bumble
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to see the busy bees.
March 9th, 2024
