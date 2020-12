Mince Pie Anyone?

I confess I don’t make my own! These have a crumble topping and are new to us this year. They are so delicious. In this house there is only way to eat them - warm from the oven with a sizeable dollop of brandy butter! Very naughty, but oh so nice! A little bokeh thrown in too, just to remind us that it is Christmas, though with a shift in tiers today, many may think it’s been cancelled!