Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1585
Christmas Pudding
A bauble made to look like one anyway! A very quiet birthday today. Phil has cooked a lovely meal tonight though.
Thanks for all recent comments & favs, all very much appreciated.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2160
photos
149
followers
152
following
434% complete
View this month »
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
Latest from all albums
1579
1580
557
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd December 2020 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
bauble
,
pudding
Casablanca
ace
Happy birthday! What a lovely fella you have ❤️ Lovely pudding bauble too.
December 22nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy Birthday Carole , I am sure you thoroughly enjoyed your birthday meal ! and what lovely Christmas Pudding !
December 22nd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Love the focus and DoF. Happy Birthday.
December 22nd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close