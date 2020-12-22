Previous
Christmas Pudding by carole_sandford
Christmas Pudding

A bauble made to look like one anyway! A very quiet birthday today. Phil has cooked a lovely meal tonight though.

Thanks for all recent comments & favs, all very much appreciated.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Carole Sandford

Casablanca ace
Happy birthday! What a lovely fella you have ❤️ Lovely pudding bauble too.
December 22nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday Carole , I am sure you thoroughly enjoyed your birthday meal ! and what lovely Christmas Pudding !
December 22nd, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Love the focus and DoF. Happy Birthday.
December 22nd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 22nd, 2020  
