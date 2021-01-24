Previous
Frosty Fern by carole_sandford
Photo 1618

Frosty Fern

Phil & I had a stroll in local woodland. The temperature today didn’t get above 1 degree C . There was a lot of lingering frost.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
