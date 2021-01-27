Sign up
Photo 1621
Looking from Below
Been at work all day, so another from the day the sun shone. This is taken from under the leaves of the poinsettia, so in effect the leaves are back lit.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Tags
light
,
plant
,
sun
,
back
,
underneath
,
lit
,
poinsettia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The leaves look so beautiful in the light with great clarity on the vein patterns in each leaf !
January 27th, 2021
