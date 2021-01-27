Previous
Looking from Below by carole_sandford
Photo 1621

Looking from Below

Been at work all day, so another from the day the sun shone. This is taken from under the leaves of the poinsettia, so in effect the leaves are back lit.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
The leaves look so beautiful in the light with great clarity on the vein patterns in each leaf !
January 27th, 2021  
