Lincoln Cathedral

Today it has rained ALL day! So I have not been anywhere. Managed to clear a huge pile of ironing - please be impressed - not my favourite chore! This is around the back of the cathedral & I think it’s quite a nice view. Weddings often take place at a hotel opposite ( when life was normal!) & they often come into this area for photos - a bit of a cheat really, having your photos taken with the cathedral as if you were married there! They do have weddings there, but I’m not sure what criteria you have to meet! Also , in this picture is a statue of Alfred Lord Tennyson, poet laureate for much of Queen Victoria’s reign & a son of Lincolnshire. There is a story of him having spent some time in Lincoln Jail, for none payment of his butchers bill, but I don’t know how true that is!