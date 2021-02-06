Previous
Next
Lincoln Cathedral by carole_sandford
Photo 1631

Lincoln Cathedral

Today it has rained ALL day! So I have not been anywhere. Managed to clear a huge pile of ironing - please be impressed - not my favourite chore! This is around the back of the cathedral & I think it’s quite a nice view. Weddings often take place at a hotel opposite ( when life was normal!) & they often come into this area for photos - a bit of a cheat really, having your photos taken with the cathedral as if you were married there! They do have weddings there, but I’m not sure what criteria you have to meet! Also , in this picture is a statue of Alfred Lord Tennyson, poet laureate for much of Queen Victoria’s reign & a son of Lincolnshire. There is a story of him having spent some time in Lincoln Jail, for none payment of his butchers bill, but I don’t know how true that is!
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
446% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole G ace
Beautiful building, and interesting narrative
February 6th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
So nice to be near a cathedral city.
February 6th, 2021  
Nina Ganci
Beautiful cathedral!
Great composition
fav
February 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise