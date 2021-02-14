Previous
Next
Valentine Roses by carole_sandford
Photo 1639

Valentine Roses

These were waiting for me when I got home from work. We always say we are not going to bother with Valentines Day, but we always do, just in case !😂
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
449% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
lol, beautiful flowers.
February 14th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
They are beautiful, good job, Phil!
February 14th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! - lucky lady - fav
February 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise