Previous
Next
Photo 1639
Valentine Roses
These were waiting for me when I got home from work. We always say we are not going to bother with Valentines Day, but we always do, just in case !😂
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
3
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2232
photos
157
followers
158
following
449% complete
View this month »
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
Latest from all albums
1635
1636
572
1637
573
1638
1639
574
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
14th February 2021 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
day
,
love
,
valentines
,
roses
Esther Rosenberg
ace
lol, beautiful flowers.
February 14th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
They are beautiful, good job, Phil!
February 14th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! - lucky lady - fav
February 14th, 2021
