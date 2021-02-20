Previous
10 Years Old by carole_sandford
Photo 1645

10 Years Old

Commissioned Julie, our cake making admin lady at work, to make Lucy’s Birthday Cake. Lucy loves doing Tik Tok videos with her mum , so this was an easy theme to come up with. Lucy’s reaction? “I love it!”
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Carole Sandford

Shirley B
Great idea and Happy Birthday to Lucy. Clever Julie.
February 20th, 2021  
