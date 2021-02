Little Lamb

This is for yesterday, was home late as had to wait for an agency nurse to arrive. I did at one point think I was going to have to do the night shift as well as the day that I had already done! They turned up an hour late, but I was pleased to see them nevertheless!

This was just a small gift amongst others for Lucy’s birthday last weekend. She always says that her initials spell L.A.M.B, so when I saw it, had to buy it!