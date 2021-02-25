Previous
Garden Daffs by carole_sandford
Garden Daffs

We have about half a dozen daffodils blooming in the front garden, but as yet none in the back. The afternoon sun was shining behind these.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Louise
Looking lovely in the sunshine :)
February 25th, 2021  
Phil Sandford
Beautiful capture of these ageing Daffs
February 25th, 2021  
