Photo 1663
Mellow Yellow
Last week’s flowers are still looking good, so another chance to use one. This is a yellow carnation. Don’t tend to buy them too often, it they were my Mum’s favourite.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2256
photos
161
followers
160
following
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
10th March 2021 4:39pm
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
carnation
,
rainbow2021
Milanie
ace
Great for your yellow shot
March 10th, 2021
Barrgun
Stunning!
March 10th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely soft yellow.
March 10th, 2021
