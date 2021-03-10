Previous
Mellow Yellow by carole_sandford
Photo 1663

Mellow Yellow

Last week’s flowers are still looking good, so another chance to use one. This is a yellow carnation. Don’t tend to buy them too often, it they were my Mum’s favourite.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Milanie ace
Great for your yellow shot
March 10th, 2021  
Barrgun
Stunning!
March 10th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely soft yellow.
March 10th, 2021  
