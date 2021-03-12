Sign up
Photo 1665
Hydrangea Blue
I love blue ones, but our soil turns them pink! So, pretend ones don’t change!
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Photo Details
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
hydrangea
,
rainbow2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , in our soil they always turn pink too !
March 12th, 2021
