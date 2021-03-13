Previous
Next
Not So Shy Today! by carole_sandford
Photo 1666

Not So Shy Today!

Usually these beauties hang their heads & they are not easy to photograph. The last few days we’ve had quite strong winds & a few of the flower heads had somehow picked up & were looking directly at me!
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise