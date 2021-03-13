Sign up
Not So Shy Today!
Usually these beauties hang their heads & they are not easy to photograph. The last few days we’ve had quite strong winds & a few of the flower heads had somehow picked up & were looking directly at me!
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2259
photos
161
followers
161
following
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
hellebore
,
rainbow2021
