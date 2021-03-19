Previous
Next
Blue Coat by carole_sandford
Photo 1672

Blue Coat

This is really a raincoat, but it does have a nice warm quilted lining. Thought it would do for blue day.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
It’s a beautiful color!
March 19th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise