Photo 1756
Sunset
Sunset on the Brayford Water front. Best on black.
Many thanks for all recent comments & favs. Always much appreciated!
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2384
photos
165
followers
153
following
481% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
11th June 2021 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
marina
,
front
,
brayford
Phil Sandford
ace
Very moody.
June 11th, 2021
Cheryl
Love this, fave
June 11th, 2021
