Photo 1768
Arty Poppies
Phil & I have
@rjb71
to thank for telling us where these poppy fields are. We were there in 22degrees of sunshine this evening. This was shot from underneath with the sun directly behind! I love the arty, effect achieved.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
6
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2404
photos
166
followers
153
following
484% complete
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1765
23
1766
611
1767
612
1768
613
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
23rd June 2021 6:50pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sunlight
,
poppies
,
underneath
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful.
June 23rd, 2021
Barb
ace
Marvelous, Carole! An instant fav!
June 23rd, 2021
Mallory
ace
Love this!
June 23rd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love it!
June 23rd, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Just stunning.
June 23rd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
June 23rd, 2021
