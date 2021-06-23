Previous
Next
Arty Poppies by carole_sandford
Photo 1768

Arty Poppies

Phil & I have @rjb71 to thank for telling us where these poppy fields are. We were there in 22degrees of sunshine this evening. This was shot from underneath with the sun directly behind! I love the arty, effect achieved.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
484% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful.
June 23rd, 2021  
Barb ace
Marvelous, Carole! An instant fav!
June 23rd, 2021  
Mallory ace
Love this!
June 23rd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love it!
June 23rd, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Just stunning.
June 23rd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
June 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise