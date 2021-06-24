Carillon

Today Phil & I had a trip to my home town of Loughborough. As well as visiting my brother, we also visited the local park. This is the towns war memorial to the local men that lost their lives in both world wars. A carillon has bells which are played by an organ type instrument.& their often recitals. The bells will have been cast in Taylor’s bell foundry - something else the town is famous for. Great Paul which is the largest bell in St Paul’s Cathedral in London, was also cast here, as well as many others across the world.