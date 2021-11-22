Previous
Next
Little Jewels… by carole_sandford
Photo 1920

Little Jewels…

… of water, courtesy of the melting frost. The cosmos are all turned towards the sunlight & so are backlit. A bit of bokeh thrown in too.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
526% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
They have been, and continue to be, a delight.
November 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise