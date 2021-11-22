Sign up
Photo 1920
Little Jewels…
… of water, courtesy of the melting frost. The cosmos are all turned towards the sunlight & so are backlit. A bit of bokeh thrown in too.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2635
photos
170
followers
142
following
Tags
flowers
,
bokeh
,
cosmos
,
frost
,
melt
Phil Sandford
ace
They have been, and continue to be, a delight.
November 22nd, 2021
