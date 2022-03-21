Sign up
Photo 2039
Red Tulip
Red for todays rainbow.
Also, a somewhat dead tulip, petals were falling off every time I moved them. I like the dramatic effect of this one. Before 365 I would never have thought of photographing dead tulips!🤣
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2801
photos
175
followers
144
following
Tags
red
,
dead
,
tulip
,
rainbow2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful red shot.
March 21st, 2022
