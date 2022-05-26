Previous
Yellow Flag Irises by carole_sandford
Photo 2105

Yellow Flag Irises

More of them together at the water edge, plus a bee in flight.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
carol white ace
A lovely capture
May 26th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
I never used to like yellow flowers but I have changed my mind…a lovely splash of colour in the garden. We have some yellow day lilies I think they are & I like them at the bottom of the garden.
May 26th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 26th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Ah really beautiful
May 26th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great colour for attracting the insects.
May 26th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they look lovely massed together
May 26th, 2022  
